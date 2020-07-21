All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 4204 Newcomb Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
4204 Newcomb Road
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

4204 Newcomb Road

4204 Newcomb Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4204 Newcomb Road, DeKalb County, GA 30034

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,706 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE4996067)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4204 Newcomb Road have any available units?
4204 Newcomb Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 4204 Newcomb Road have?
Some of 4204 Newcomb Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4204 Newcomb Road currently offering any rent specials?
4204 Newcomb Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4204 Newcomb Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4204 Newcomb Road is pet friendly.
Does 4204 Newcomb Road offer parking?
Yes, 4204 Newcomb Road offers parking.
Does 4204 Newcomb Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4204 Newcomb Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4204 Newcomb Road have a pool?
Yes, 4204 Newcomb Road has a pool.
Does 4204 Newcomb Road have accessible units?
No, 4204 Newcomb Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4204 Newcomb Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4204 Newcomb Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4204 Newcomb Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4204 Newcomb Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside Apartments
3637 Pleasantdale Rd
Doraville, GA 30340
Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive
Atlanta, GA 30329
Camden St. Clair
3000 Briarcliff Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329
One K
1000 Gables Way
Atlanta, GA 30329
The Brooke
2500 Shallowford Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Artesian East Village
1438 Bouldercrest Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
45eighty Dunwoody
4580 Barclay Dr
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Avondale Station
703 Twin Oaks Dr
Decatur, GA 30030

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University