DeKalb County, GA
4197 Riverbank Ct.
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM

4197 Riverbank Ct.

4197 Riverbank Court · No Longer Available
Location

4197 Riverbank Court, DeKalb County, GA 30034

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House located in Desirable Area -

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5587648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4197 Riverbank Ct. have any available units?
4197 Riverbank Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 4197 Riverbank Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
4197 Riverbank Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4197 Riverbank Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 4197 Riverbank Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 4197 Riverbank Ct. offer parking?
No, 4197 Riverbank Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 4197 Riverbank Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4197 Riverbank Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4197 Riverbank Ct. have a pool?
No, 4197 Riverbank Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 4197 Riverbank Ct. have accessible units?
No, 4197 Riverbank Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 4197 Riverbank Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4197 Riverbank Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4197 Riverbank Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4197 Riverbank Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
