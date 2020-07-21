Rent Calculator
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
4197 Riverbank Ct.
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4197 Riverbank Ct.
4197 Riverbank Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4197 Riverbank Court, DeKalb County, GA 30034
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House located in Desirable Area -
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5587648)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4197 Riverbank Ct. have any available units?
4197 Riverbank Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
Is 4197 Riverbank Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
4197 Riverbank Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4197 Riverbank Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 4197 Riverbank Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 4197 Riverbank Ct. offer parking?
No, 4197 Riverbank Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 4197 Riverbank Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4197 Riverbank Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4197 Riverbank Ct. have a pool?
No, 4197 Riverbank Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 4197 Riverbank Ct. have accessible units?
No, 4197 Riverbank Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 4197 Riverbank Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4197 Riverbank Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4197 Riverbank Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4197 Riverbank Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
