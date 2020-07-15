All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated July 12 2019 at 3:14 PM

4115 Stillwater Point

4115 Stillwater Pt · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4115 Stillwater Pt, DeKalb County, GA 30294

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.) Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4115 Stillwater Point have any available units?
4115 Stillwater Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 4115 Stillwater Point currently offering any rent specials?
4115 Stillwater Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4115 Stillwater Point pet-friendly?
Yes, 4115 Stillwater Point is pet friendly.
Does 4115 Stillwater Point offer parking?
No, 4115 Stillwater Point does not offer parking.
Does 4115 Stillwater Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4115 Stillwater Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4115 Stillwater Point have a pool?
No, 4115 Stillwater Point does not have a pool.
Does 4115 Stillwater Point have accessible units?
No, 4115 Stillwater Point does not have accessible units.
Does 4115 Stillwater Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 4115 Stillwater Point does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4115 Stillwater Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 4115 Stillwater Point does not have units with air conditioning.
