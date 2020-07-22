Rent Calculator
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
4109 Conley Pond Court
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:09 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4109 Conley Pond Court
4109 Conley Pond Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4109 Conley Pond Court, DeKalb County, GA 30034
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready to go 3/2 beautiful ranch house, privet back yard, quite street, a must see house
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4109 Conley Pond Court have any available units?
4109 Conley Pond Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
What amenities does 4109 Conley Pond Court have?
Some of 4109 Conley Pond Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4109 Conley Pond Court currently offering any rent specials?
4109 Conley Pond Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4109 Conley Pond Court pet-friendly?
No, 4109 Conley Pond Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 4109 Conley Pond Court offer parking?
Yes, 4109 Conley Pond Court offers parking.
Does 4109 Conley Pond Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4109 Conley Pond Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4109 Conley Pond Court have a pool?
No, 4109 Conley Pond Court does not have a pool.
Does 4109 Conley Pond Court have accessible units?
No, 4109 Conley Pond Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4109 Conley Pond Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4109 Conley Pond Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4109 Conley Pond Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4109 Conley Pond Court does not have units with air conditioning.
