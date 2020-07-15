All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 4077 Sonoma Wood Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
4077 Sonoma Wood Trail
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:50 AM

4077 Sonoma Wood Trail

4077 Sonoma Wood Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4077 Sonoma Wood Trl, DeKalb County, GA 30034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom TH, 2.5 baths, brand new, never lived in. Fantastic location, Smart home features Alexa and smart locks, This townhome features kitchen w/ granite countertops, and gray cabinets, LVT flooring on main level, pantry, & half bath on the main. Enjoy outdoors on the patio. Split bedroom plan upstairs w/ private owner's suite, includes HUGE master closet, & large master bathroom, two additional bedrooms & full bath. Includes 1 car garage, home includes SS appliances, including refrigerator & washer and dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4077 Sonoma Wood Trail have any available units?
4077 Sonoma Wood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 4077 Sonoma Wood Trail have?
Some of 4077 Sonoma Wood Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4077 Sonoma Wood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4077 Sonoma Wood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4077 Sonoma Wood Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4077 Sonoma Wood Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 4077 Sonoma Wood Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4077 Sonoma Wood Trail offers parking.
Does 4077 Sonoma Wood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4077 Sonoma Wood Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4077 Sonoma Wood Trail have a pool?
No, 4077 Sonoma Wood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4077 Sonoma Wood Trail have accessible units?
No, 4077 Sonoma Wood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4077 Sonoma Wood Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4077 Sonoma Wood Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 4077 Sonoma Wood Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 4077 Sonoma Wood Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Two Blocks
4000 Dunwoody Park
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Cavalier @ 100
100 Cavalier Crossing
Lithonia, GA 30038
The Life at Clifton Glen
600 Hambrick Rd
Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct
North Decatur, GA 30033
Creekside Corners
5301 W Fairington Pkwy
Lithonia, GA 30038
Bricks Perimeter Center
302 Perimeter Ctr N
Dunwoody, GA 30346
LullWater Apartments
1527 N Decatur Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West
Brookhaven, GA 30329

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University