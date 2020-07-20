All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated July 16 2019 at 2:07 PM

4066 Bontura Court

4066 Bontura Court · No Longer Available
Location

4066 Bontura Court, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.) Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4066 Bontura Court have any available units?
4066 Bontura Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 4066 Bontura Court currently offering any rent specials?
4066 Bontura Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4066 Bontura Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4066 Bontura Court is pet friendly.
Does 4066 Bontura Court offer parking?
No, 4066 Bontura Court does not offer parking.
Does 4066 Bontura Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4066 Bontura Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4066 Bontura Court have a pool?
No, 4066 Bontura Court does not have a pool.
Does 4066 Bontura Court have accessible units?
No, 4066 Bontura Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4066 Bontura Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4066 Bontura Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4066 Bontura Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4066 Bontura Court does not have units with air conditioning.
