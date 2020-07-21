Rent Calculator
All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 4049 Northstrand Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
4049 Northstrand Drive
Last updated March 31 2020 at 10:15 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4049 Northstrand Drive
4049 Northstrand Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4049 Northstrand Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30035
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4049 Northstrand Drive have any available units?
4049 Northstrand Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
Is 4049 Northstrand Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4049 Northstrand Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4049 Northstrand Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4049 Northstrand Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 4049 Northstrand Drive offer parking?
No, 4049 Northstrand Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4049 Northstrand Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4049 Northstrand Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4049 Northstrand Drive have a pool?
No, 4049 Northstrand Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4049 Northstrand Drive have accessible units?
No, 4049 Northstrand Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4049 Northstrand Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4049 Northstrand Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4049 Northstrand Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4049 Northstrand Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
