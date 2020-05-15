Rent Calculator
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
3976 Glenwood Downs Lane
Last updated April 20 2019 at 1:44 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3976 Glenwood Downs Lane
3976 Glenwood Downs Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3976 Glenwood Downs Lane, DeKalb County, GA 30035
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2c32df203a ----
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3976 Glenwood Downs Lane have any available units?
3976 Glenwood Downs Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
Is 3976 Glenwood Downs Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3976 Glenwood Downs Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3976 Glenwood Downs Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3976 Glenwood Downs Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 3976 Glenwood Downs Lane offer parking?
No, 3976 Glenwood Downs Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3976 Glenwood Downs Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3976 Glenwood Downs Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3976 Glenwood Downs Lane have a pool?
No, 3976 Glenwood Downs Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3976 Glenwood Downs Lane have accessible units?
No, 3976 Glenwood Downs Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3976 Glenwood Downs Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3976 Glenwood Downs Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3976 Glenwood Downs Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3976 Glenwood Downs Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
