DeKalb County, GA
396 Derbyshire Drive
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:18 AM

396 Derbyshire Drive

396 Derbyshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

396 Derbyshire Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30088

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 3 Bed/1.5 bath house sits on top of a hill in a quiet Stone Mountain neighborhood. Main areas have hardwood floors, and house backs up to a private tree line in the backyard. Please contact a real estate agent to schedule showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 396 Derbyshire Drive have any available units?
396 Derbyshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 396 Derbyshire Drive have?
Some of 396 Derbyshire Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 396 Derbyshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
396 Derbyshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 396 Derbyshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 396 Derbyshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 396 Derbyshire Drive offer parking?
No, 396 Derbyshire Drive does not offer parking.
Does 396 Derbyshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 396 Derbyshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 396 Derbyshire Drive have a pool?
No, 396 Derbyshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 396 Derbyshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 396 Derbyshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 396 Derbyshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 396 Derbyshire Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 396 Derbyshire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 396 Derbyshire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
