This 3 Bed/1.5 bath house sits on top of a hill in a quiet Stone Mountain neighborhood. Main areas have hardwood floors, and house backs up to a private tree line in the backyard. Please contact a real estate agent to schedule showings.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 396 Derbyshire Drive have any available units?
396 Derbyshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 396 Derbyshire Drive have?
Some of 396 Derbyshire Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 396 Derbyshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
396 Derbyshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.