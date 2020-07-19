All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 10:00 AM

3959 Wood Path Dr

3959 Wood Path Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3959 Wood Path Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
APPLY NOW! - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY JUNE 27th from 11:30am-12:30pm STOP BY!
Must make 3x the rent, have credit above 575 and no money judgments, evictions or bankruptcies in the last seven years.

(RLNE5885366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3959 Wood Path Dr have any available units?
3959 Wood Path Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 3959 Wood Path Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3959 Wood Path Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3959 Wood Path Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3959 Wood Path Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3959 Wood Path Dr offer parking?
No, 3959 Wood Path Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3959 Wood Path Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3959 Wood Path Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3959 Wood Path Dr have a pool?
No, 3959 Wood Path Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3959 Wood Path Dr have accessible units?
No, 3959 Wood Path Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3959 Wood Path Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3959 Wood Path Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3959 Wood Path Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3959 Wood Path Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
