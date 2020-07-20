All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 3909 Raiders Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
3909 Raiders Ridge Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

3909 Raiders Ridge Drive

3909 Raiders Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3909 Raiders Ridge Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3909 Raiders Ridge Drive have any available units?
3909 Raiders Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 3909 Raiders Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3909 Raiders Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3909 Raiders Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3909 Raiders Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3909 Raiders Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 3909 Raiders Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3909 Raiders Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3909 Raiders Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3909 Raiders Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 3909 Raiders Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3909 Raiders Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3909 Raiders Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3909 Raiders Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3909 Raiders Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3909 Raiders Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3909 Raiders Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Clarion
10 Rimington Ln
Decatur, GA 30030
Atler at Brookhaven
3833 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA 30319
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd
Decatur, GA 30032
The Brooke
2500 Shallowford Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing
Atlanta, GA 30338
Anderson at Clairmont
2500 Northeast Expy NE
Chamblee, GA 30345
Cortland North Druid Hills
7 Executive Park Dr NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University