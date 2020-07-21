All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

3904 W Hilda Circle

3904 West Hilda Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3904 West Hilda Circle, DeKalb County, GA 30035

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
***VACANT AVAILABLE NOW!*** Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom,1.5 bathroom home in Decatur. Easy access to 285. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Corner Lot. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3904 W Hilda Circle have any available units?
3904 W Hilda Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 3904 W Hilda Circle have?
Some of 3904 W Hilda Circle's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3904 W Hilda Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3904 W Hilda Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3904 W Hilda Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3904 W Hilda Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 3904 W Hilda Circle offer parking?
No, 3904 W Hilda Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3904 W Hilda Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3904 W Hilda Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3904 W Hilda Circle have a pool?
No, 3904 W Hilda Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3904 W Hilda Circle have accessible units?
No, 3904 W Hilda Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3904 W Hilda Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3904 W Hilda Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3904 W Hilda Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3904 W Hilda Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
