3904 W Hilda Circle

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

***VACANT AVAILABLE NOW!*** Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom,1.5 bathroom home in Decatur. Easy access to 285. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Corner Lot. Call today, this won't last long!