***VACANT AVAILABLE NOW!*** Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom,1.5 bathroom home in Decatur. Easy access to 285. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Corner Lot. Call today, this won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3904 W Hilda Circle have any available units?
3904 W Hilda Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 3904 W Hilda Circle have?
Some of 3904 W Hilda Circle's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3904 W Hilda Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3904 W Hilda Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.