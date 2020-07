Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities garage

Beautiful home in Decatur GA that features new LVT hardwood flooring on the main level and new carpet on the upper level. A wood burning fireplace is located in the living and the eat in kitchen features all black appliances (microwave, dishwasher, stove & refrigerator). A 2 car garage is included.