All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 3891 Northstrand Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
3891 Northstrand Drive
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:48 PM

3891 Northstrand Drive

3891 Northstrand Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3891 Northstrand Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30035

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**VACANT-AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Decatur Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3891 Northstrand Drive have any available units?
3891 Northstrand Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 3891 Northstrand Drive have?
Some of 3891 Northstrand Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3891 Northstrand Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3891 Northstrand Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3891 Northstrand Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3891 Northstrand Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 3891 Northstrand Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3891 Northstrand Drive offers parking.
Does 3891 Northstrand Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3891 Northstrand Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3891 Northstrand Drive have a pool?
No, 3891 Northstrand Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3891 Northstrand Drive have accessible units?
No, 3891 Northstrand Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3891 Northstrand Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3891 Northstrand Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3891 Northstrand Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3891 Northstrand Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside Apartments
3637 Pleasantdale Rd
Doraville, GA 30340
Gables Century Center
1740 Century Cir NE
Chamblee, GA 30345
TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Life at Treeview
37 Treeview Dr
Lithonia, GA 30038
The Heights At Chamblee
3028 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
The Sidney at Morningside
1295 E Rock Springs Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
The Oliver
5193 Peachtree Blvd
Chamblee, GA 30341
Station R
144 Moreland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University