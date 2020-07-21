Rent Calculator
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
3881 Bressler Circle
Last updated February 29 2020
Location
3881 Bressler Circle, DeKalb County, GA 30035
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW! Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3881 Bressler Circle have any available units?
3881 Bressler Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
What amenities does 3881 Bressler Circle have?
Some of 3881 Bressler Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3881 Bressler Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3881 Bressler Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3881 Bressler Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3881 Bressler Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 3881 Bressler Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3881 Bressler Circle offers parking.
Does 3881 Bressler Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3881 Bressler Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3881 Bressler Circle have a pool?
No, 3881 Bressler Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3881 Bressler Circle have accessible units?
No, 3881 Bressler Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3881 Bressler Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3881 Bressler Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3881 Bressler Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3881 Bressler Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
