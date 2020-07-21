3881 Bressler Circle

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW! Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!