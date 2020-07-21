All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 3856 Woodyhill Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
3856 Woodyhill Dr
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

3856 Woodyhill Dr

3856 Woodyhill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3856 Woodyhill Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly Renovated 3bd/2ba Ranch Home with FULL basement!!! Ready for IMMEDIATE Move-in!! - ******BRAND NEW LISTING****** CALL TODAY TO VIEW!!! WON'T LAST LONG******

Gorgeous Detail...Must see to appreciate!!!! This listing won't last long! Brand New EVERYTHING!!! Open floor plan and Huge finished basement!! Large Living room with nice bright windows, that leads to the dining area and huge, open and bright kitchen with brand new appliances, beautiful wood floors, lovely corner fireplace. All the bedrooms are a nice size. One Level living...comfortable and easy access. Lovely porch, backyard and side entry garage. This home also features a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid by landlord and included in the rent. This GEM won't last long at this price!! Call TODAY to schedule a viewing!! Available for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!! Call 678-310-9779 or 770-624-0305 or email Rhonda@granvillemanagement.net. to schedule a viewing. Viewings are scheduled for the week days only.

(RLNE5164207)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3856 Woodyhill Dr have any available units?
3856 Woodyhill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 3856 Woodyhill Dr have?
Some of 3856 Woodyhill Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3856 Woodyhill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3856 Woodyhill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3856 Woodyhill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3856 Woodyhill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3856 Woodyhill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3856 Woodyhill Dr offers parking.
Does 3856 Woodyhill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3856 Woodyhill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3856 Woodyhill Dr have a pool?
No, 3856 Woodyhill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3856 Woodyhill Dr have accessible units?
No, 3856 Woodyhill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3856 Woodyhill Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3856 Woodyhill Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3856 Woodyhill Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3856 Woodyhill Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes
3200 Oakwood Village Ln
Chamblee, GA 30341
Hawthorne at Clairmont
2345 Peachwood Circle
Atlanta, GA 30345
The Atlantic Briarcliff Apartment Homes
1901 Briarcliff Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Belara
1570 Sheridan Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Legacy at Druid Hills
1491 Druid Valley Drive
Atlanta, GA 30329
Vesta Bouldercrest
26 Bouldercrest Ln
Atlanta, GA 30316
45eighty Dunwoody
4580 Barclay Dr
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Aspire Lenox Park
1050 Lenox Park Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University