All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 3852 Glen Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
3852 Glen Park Drive
Last updated April 18 2020 at 2:56 PM

3852 Glen Park Drive

3852 Glen Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3852 Glen Park Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NOTE – Homes do not come furnished. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3852 Glen Park Drive have any available units?
3852 Glen Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 3852 Glen Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3852 Glen Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3852 Glen Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3852 Glen Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3852 Glen Park Drive offer parking?
No, 3852 Glen Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3852 Glen Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3852 Glen Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3852 Glen Park Drive have a pool?
No, 3852 Glen Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3852 Glen Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 3852 Glen Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3852 Glen Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3852 Glen Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3852 Glen Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3852 Glen Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Estuary
3450 Evans Rd
Tucker, GA 30341
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Jefferson at Perimeter
4867 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338
The Brooke
2500 Shallowford Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
The Life at Clifton Glen
600 Hambrick Rd
Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Broadway East
1930 Flat Shoals Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Artesian East Village
1438 Bouldercrest Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Hidden Colony
3373 Aztec Rd #5
Doraville, GA 30340

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University