Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
3849 Walnut Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3849 Walnut Dr
3849 Walnut Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3849 Walnut Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Wow, 2 story, brick exterior, large bedrooms, open family room w/fireplace, must see! -
(RLNE4704156)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3849 Walnut Dr have any available units?
3849 Walnut Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
Is 3849 Walnut Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3849 Walnut Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3849 Walnut Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3849 Walnut Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 3849 Walnut Dr offer parking?
No, 3849 Walnut Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3849 Walnut Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3849 Walnut Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3849 Walnut Dr have a pool?
No, 3849 Walnut Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3849 Walnut Dr have accessible units?
No, 3849 Walnut Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3849 Walnut Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3849 Walnut Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3849 Walnut Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3849 Walnut Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
