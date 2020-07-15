All apartments in DeKalb County
DeKalb County, GA
3731 Salem Chapel Drive
Last updated March 13 2020 at 3:15 PM

3731 Salem Chapel Drive

3731 Salem Chapel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3731 Salem Chapel Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 2-story, 5 bedrooms, 3 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with vaulted ceilings, laminate wood floors and a fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet space with a view to the living room and a balcony off the dining room! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3731 Salem Chapel Drive have any available units?
3731 Salem Chapel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 3731 Salem Chapel Drive have?
Some of 3731 Salem Chapel Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3731 Salem Chapel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3731 Salem Chapel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3731 Salem Chapel Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3731 Salem Chapel Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3731 Salem Chapel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3731 Salem Chapel Drive offers parking.
Does 3731 Salem Chapel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3731 Salem Chapel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3731 Salem Chapel Drive have a pool?
No, 3731 Salem Chapel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3731 Salem Chapel Drive have accessible units?
No, 3731 Salem Chapel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3731 Salem Chapel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3731 Salem Chapel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3731 Salem Chapel Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3731 Salem Chapel Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
