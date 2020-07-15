3731 Salem Chapel Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A charming 2-story, 5 bedrooms, 3 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with vaulted ceilings, laminate wood floors and a fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet space with a view to the living room and a balcony off the dining room! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.