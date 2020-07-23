All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 3723 Salem Kirk Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
3723 Salem Kirk Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:40 AM

3723 Salem Kirk Dr

3723 Salem Kirk Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3723 Salem Kirk Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fees are $40 per adult. Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3723 Salem Kirk Dr have any available units?
3723 Salem Kirk Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 3723 Salem Kirk Dr have?
Some of 3723 Salem Kirk Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3723 Salem Kirk Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3723 Salem Kirk Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3723 Salem Kirk Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3723 Salem Kirk Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3723 Salem Kirk Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3723 Salem Kirk Dr offers parking.
Does 3723 Salem Kirk Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3723 Salem Kirk Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3723 Salem Kirk Dr have a pool?
No, 3723 Salem Kirk Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3723 Salem Kirk Dr have accessible units?
No, 3723 Salem Kirk Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3723 Salem Kirk Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3723 Salem Kirk Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3723 Salem Kirk Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3723 Salem Kirk Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30324
Avana City North
3421 Northlake Pkwy NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
The Atlantic North Decatur
645 Dekalb Industrial Way
Decatur, GA 30033
The Heights At Chamblee
3028 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
Arium Dunwoody
10 Gentrys Walk
Atlanta, GA 30341
Alturas Embry Hills
3544 Old Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30340
Columns at Lake Ridge
3900 Lake Ridge Ln
Dunwoody, GA 30338
The Ashford
1938 Johnson Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University