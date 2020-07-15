All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated April 5 2020 at 4:25 AM

3685 Eagle Woods Circle

3685 Eagle Woods Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3685 Eagle Woods Circle, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home, especially the three decks overlooking the wooded backyard! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3685 Eagle Woods Circle have any available units?
3685 Eagle Woods Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 3685 Eagle Woods Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3685 Eagle Woods Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3685 Eagle Woods Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3685 Eagle Woods Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3685 Eagle Woods Circle offer parking?
No, 3685 Eagle Woods Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3685 Eagle Woods Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3685 Eagle Woods Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3685 Eagle Woods Circle have a pool?
No, 3685 Eagle Woods Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3685 Eagle Woods Circle have accessible units?
No, 3685 Eagle Woods Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3685 Eagle Woods Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3685 Eagle Woods Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3685 Eagle Woods Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3685 Eagle Woods Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
