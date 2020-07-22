Rent Calculator
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:45 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3635 Linecrest Rd
3635 Linecrest Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3635 Linecrest Road, DeKalb County, GA 30294
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Cute & Homey 2 bedroom Shared Space with Private bath In a Demand Location. Utilities and internet included. Garage Parking. Shared kitchen & Laundry Area. Front Porch. How Soon Can You Move?
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3635 Linecrest Rd have any available units?
3635 Linecrest Rd doesn't have any available units at this time.
DeKalb County, GA
.
What amenities does 3635 Linecrest Rd have?
Some of 3635 Linecrest Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 3635 Linecrest Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3635 Linecrest Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3635 Linecrest Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3635 Linecrest Rd is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 3635 Linecrest Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3635 Linecrest Rd offers parking.
Does 3635 Linecrest Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3635 Linecrest Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3635 Linecrest Rd have a pool?
No, 3635 Linecrest Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3635 Linecrest Rd have accessible units?
No, 3635 Linecrest Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3635 Linecrest Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3635 Linecrest Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3635 Linecrest Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3635 Linecrest Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
