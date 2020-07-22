All apartments in DeKalb County
3630 Salem Hills Drive

3630 Salem Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3630 Salem Hills Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3630 Salem Hills Drive have any available units?
3630 Salem Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 3630 Salem Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3630 Salem Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3630 Salem Hills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3630 Salem Hills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3630 Salem Hills Drive offer parking?
No, 3630 Salem Hills Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3630 Salem Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3630 Salem Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3630 Salem Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 3630 Salem Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3630 Salem Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 3630 Salem Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3630 Salem Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3630 Salem Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3630 Salem Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3630 Salem Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
