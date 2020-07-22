All apartments in DeKalb County
3625 Brycewood Drive
Last updated September 12 2019 at 12:08 AM

3625 Brycewood Drive

3625 Brycewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3625 Brycewood Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom townhome, 2.5 baths, brand new, never lived in, END UNIT! Fantastic location, Smart home features Alexa and smart locks, This townhome features kitchen w/ granite countertops, and white cabinets, LVT flooring on main level, pantry, & half bath on the main. Enjoy outdoors on the patio. Split bedroom plan upstairs w/ private owner's suite, includes HUGE master closet, & large master bathroom, two additional bedrooms & full bath. Includes 1 car garage, home includes SS appliances, including refrigerator & washer and dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3625 Brycewood Drive have any available units?
3625 Brycewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 3625 Brycewood Drive have?
Some of 3625 Brycewood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3625 Brycewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3625 Brycewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3625 Brycewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3625 Brycewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 3625 Brycewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3625 Brycewood Drive offers parking.
Does 3625 Brycewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3625 Brycewood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3625 Brycewood Drive have a pool?
No, 3625 Brycewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3625 Brycewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3625 Brycewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3625 Brycewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3625 Brycewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3625 Brycewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3625 Brycewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
