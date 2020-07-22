3625 Brycewood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing 3 bedroom townhome, 2.5 baths, brand new, never lived in, END UNIT! Fantastic location, Smart home features Alexa and smart locks, This townhome features kitchen w/ granite countertops, and white cabinets, LVT flooring on main level, pantry, & half bath on the main. Enjoy outdoors on the patio. Split bedroom plan upstairs w/ private owner's suite, includes HUGE master closet, & large master bathroom, two additional bedrooms & full bath. Includes 1 car garage, home includes SS appliances, including refrigerator & washer and dryer