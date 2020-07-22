Photos don't do this home justice. Lots of room and good lot with backyard shed and fence. All appliances included. Basement bedroom make this a roomy 4 bed home. 3 full baths. Good value!! Call today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3612 Londonderry Dr have any available units?
3612 Londonderry Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 3612 Londonderry Dr have?
Some of 3612 Londonderry Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3612 Londonderry Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3612 Londonderry Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.