All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 3612 Londonderry Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
3612 Londonderry Dr
Last updated April 5 2019 at 2:07 AM

3612 Londonderry Dr

3612 Londonderry Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3612 Londonderry Court, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Photos don't do this home justice. Lots of room and good lot with backyard shed and fence. All appliances included. Basement bedroom make this a roomy 4 bed home. 3 full baths. Good value!! Call today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3612 Londonderry Dr have any available units?
3612 Londonderry Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 3612 Londonderry Dr have?
Some of 3612 Londonderry Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3612 Londonderry Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3612 Londonderry Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3612 Londonderry Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3612 Londonderry Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 3612 Londonderry Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3612 Londonderry Dr offers parking.
Does 3612 Londonderry Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3612 Londonderry Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3612 Londonderry Dr have a pool?
No, 3612 Londonderry Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3612 Londonderry Dr have accessible units?
No, 3612 Londonderry Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3612 Londonderry Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3612 Londonderry Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3612 Londonderry Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3612 Londonderry Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Estuary
3450 Evans Rd
Tucker, GA 30341
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S
Atlanta, GA 30341
Summit Avondale
3548 Rockbridge Rd
Scottdale, GA 30002
Jasmine at Winters Chapel
4335 Winters Chapel Rd
Doraville, GA 30360
The Kirkwood
71 Howard Street Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30317
Artesian East Village
1438 Bouldercrest Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Hidden Colony
3373 Aztec Rd #5
Doraville, GA 30340
@1377
1377 Dresden Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University