DeKalb County, GA
3611 Concordia Road
Last updated September 30 2019 at 2:15 PM

3611 Concordia Road

3611 Concordia Road · No Longer Available
Location

3611 Concordia Road, DeKalb County, GA 30034

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral paint palette so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3611 Concordia Road have any available units?
3611 Concordia Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 3611 Concordia Road currently offering any rent specials?
3611 Concordia Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3611 Concordia Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3611 Concordia Road is pet friendly.
Does 3611 Concordia Road offer parking?
No, 3611 Concordia Road does not offer parking.
Does 3611 Concordia Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3611 Concordia Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3611 Concordia Road have a pool?
No, 3611 Concordia Road does not have a pool.
Does 3611 Concordia Road have accessible units?
No, 3611 Concordia Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3611 Concordia Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3611 Concordia Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3611 Concordia Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3611 Concordia Road does not have units with air conditioning.
