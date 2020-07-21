All apartments in DeKalb County
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
3600 Salem Glen Road
Last updated August 5 2019 at 3:23 PM

3600 Salem Glen Road

3600 Salem Glen Road · No Longer Available
Location

3600 Salem Glen Road, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral paint palette so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3600 Salem Glen Road have any available units?
3600 Salem Glen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 3600 Salem Glen Road currently offering any rent specials?
3600 Salem Glen Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3600 Salem Glen Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3600 Salem Glen Road is pet friendly.
Does 3600 Salem Glen Road offer parking?
No, 3600 Salem Glen Road does not offer parking.
Does 3600 Salem Glen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3600 Salem Glen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3600 Salem Glen Road have a pool?
No, 3600 Salem Glen Road does not have a pool.
Does 3600 Salem Glen Road have accessible units?
No, 3600 Salem Glen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3600 Salem Glen Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3600 Salem Glen Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3600 Salem Glen Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3600 Salem Glen Road does not have units with air conditioning.
