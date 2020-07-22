3590 Beacon Court

Amenities

****BRAND NEW LISTING***Gorgeous 4bd/3ba NEWLY RENOVATED Home in IMMEDIATE Move-In Condition!!!! - Don't miss out on this hard to find Gem....this property will not last long!!! This home opens up into a large living room and separate dining room. The huge eat-in kitchen boasts a sitting area, breakfast bar, new stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops! The family room has a lovely brick fireplace. Master suite is huge with a sitting area near the bay window, a huge walk-in closet and a master bath with a garden tub. The secondary bedrooms are also very spacious. Picture do this home no justice! Home features a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid by landlord and included in the rent. Don't hesitate...contact us today!!! This house won't last on the market long. Send emails of interest WITH PROPERTY ADDRESS to:



granvilleleasingnow@gmail.com or CALL/TEXT: 470-338-0635



****Listings go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the week and on Saturday by appointment only!! NO SELF SHOWINGS AVAILABLE. Due to COVID-19, in an effort to comply with social distancing protocol, during open house showings only one family permitted in the home at a time. Thank you for your understanding. Video Tour Available Upon Request****



