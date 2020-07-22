All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:03 AM

3590 Beacon Court

3590 Beacon Court · (470) 338-0635
Location

3590 Beacon Court, DeKalb County, GA 30294

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3590 Beacon Court · Avail. now

$1,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2288 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****BRAND NEW LISTING***Gorgeous 4bd/3ba NEWLY RENOVATED Home in IMMEDIATE Move-In Condition!!!! - Don't miss out on this hard to find Gem....this property will not last long!!! This home opens up into a large living room and separate dining room. The huge eat-in kitchen boasts a sitting area, breakfast bar, new stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops! The family room has a lovely brick fireplace. Master suite is huge with a sitting area near the bay window, a huge walk-in closet and a master bath with a garden tub. The secondary bedrooms are also very spacious. Picture do this home no justice! Home features a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid by landlord and included in the rent. Don't hesitate...contact us today!!! This house won't last on the market long. Send emails of interest WITH PROPERTY ADDRESS to:

granvilleleasingnow@gmail.com or CALL/TEXT: 470-338-0635

****Listings go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the week and on Saturday by appointment only!! NO SELF SHOWINGS AVAILABLE. Due to COVID-19, in an effort to comply with social distancing protocol, during open house showings only one family permitted in the home at a time. Thank you for your understanding. Video Tour Available Upon Request****

(RLNE5186425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3590 Beacon Court have any available units?
3590 Beacon Court has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3590 Beacon Court have?
Some of 3590 Beacon Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3590 Beacon Court currently offering any rent specials?
3590 Beacon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3590 Beacon Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3590 Beacon Court is pet friendly.
Does 3590 Beacon Court offer parking?
No, 3590 Beacon Court does not offer parking.
Does 3590 Beacon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3590 Beacon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3590 Beacon Court have a pool?
No, 3590 Beacon Court does not have a pool.
Does 3590 Beacon Court have accessible units?
No, 3590 Beacon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3590 Beacon Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3590 Beacon Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3590 Beacon Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3590 Beacon Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3590 Beacon Court?
Add a Message
