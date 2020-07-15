All apartments in DeKalb County
DeKalb County, GA
3561 Riverview Club Drive
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:45 AM

3561 Riverview Club Drive

3561 Riverview Club Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3561 Riverview Club Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30294

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,902 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE4975830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3561 Riverview Club Drive have any available units?
3561 Riverview Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 3561 Riverview Club Drive have?
Some of 3561 Riverview Club Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3561 Riverview Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3561 Riverview Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3561 Riverview Club Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3561 Riverview Club Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3561 Riverview Club Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3561 Riverview Club Drive offers parking.
Does 3561 Riverview Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3561 Riverview Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3561 Riverview Club Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3561 Riverview Club Drive has a pool.
Does 3561 Riverview Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 3561 Riverview Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3561 Riverview Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3561 Riverview Club Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3561 Riverview Club Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3561 Riverview Club Drive has units with air conditioning.
