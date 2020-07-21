All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated August 12 2019 at 3:33 PM

3470 Waldrop Creek Trail

3470 Waldrop Creek Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3470 Waldrop Creek Trail, DeKalb County, GA 30034

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral paint palette so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3470 Waldrop Creek Trail have any available units?
3470 Waldrop Creek Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 3470 Waldrop Creek Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3470 Waldrop Creek Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3470 Waldrop Creek Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3470 Waldrop Creek Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3470 Waldrop Creek Trail offer parking?
No, 3470 Waldrop Creek Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3470 Waldrop Creek Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3470 Waldrop Creek Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3470 Waldrop Creek Trail have a pool?
No, 3470 Waldrop Creek Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3470 Waldrop Creek Trail have accessible units?
No, 3470 Waldrop Creek Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3470 Waldrop Creek Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3470 Waldrop Creek Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3470 Waldrop Creek Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3470 Waldrop Creek Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
