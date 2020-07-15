3452 River Mill Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A charming 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is now available! This home features a cozy living area with fireplace and laminate wood floors! The kitchen has granite countertops with beautiful black appliances which leads to dining area! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.