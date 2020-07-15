All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 3452 River Mill Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
3452 River Mill Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3452 River Mill Lane

3452 River Mill Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3452 River Mill Lane, DeKalb County, GA 30294

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is now available! This home features a cozy living area with fireplace and laminate wood floors! The kitchen has granite countertops with beautiful black appliances which leads to dining area! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3452 River Mill Lane have any available units?
3452 River Mill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 3452 River Mill Lane have?
Some of 3452 River Mill Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3452 River Mill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3452 River Mill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3452 River Mill Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3452 River Mill Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3452 River Mill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3452 River Mill Lane offers parking.
Does 3452 River Mill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3452 River Mill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3452 River Mill Lane have a pool?
No, 3452 River Mill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3452 River Mill Lane have accessible units?
No, 3452 River Mill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3452 River Mill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3452 River Mill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3452 River Mill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3452 River Mill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Move Cross Country
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mirador at Idlewood
1250 Brockett Rd
Clarkston, GA 30021
The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Atlantic Ashford
3716 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Villas on Briarcliff
1831 Briarcliff Cir NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Notting Hill
350 Perimeter Ctr N
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Five Oaks Apartments
1200 Montreal Rd
Tucker, GA 30084
Mirador at Peachtree
2203 Plaster Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University