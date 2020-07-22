3388 Glenrose Point

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0fd79e908f ---- Impeccable Glenrose Subdivision Brick Home near Northlake Mall & Henderson Mill Schools. It features real wood floors, Berber carpets, dualpane maintenance free windows, ceiling fans & light fixtures, & kitchen appl. Open floorplan & abundant windows. Dining & formal living w/bay. Kitchen w/eat-in, fam room w/fireplace w/French doors to patio. Master w/trey ceilings, double vanity, sep shower & luxurious tub. Also 3 double bedrooms. Great location, walk to schools, easy access to I-285 I-85and. Taking applications now for coming soon! A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks. -*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered BI-Monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Club House Exercise Room Gated Golf Pool Sidewalks Street Lights Tennis