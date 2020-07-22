All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 3388 Glenrose Point.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
3388 Glenrose Point
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

3388 Glenrose Point

3388 Glenrose Point · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3388 Glenrose Point, DeKalb County, GA 30341

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0fd79e908f ---- Impeccable Glenrose Subdivision Brick Home near Northlake Mall & Henderson Mill Schools. It features real wood floors, Berber carpets, dualpane maintenance free windows, ceiling fans & light fixtures, & kitchen appl. Open floorplan & abundant windows. Dining & formal living w/bay. Kitchen w/eat-in, fam room w/fireplace w/French doors to patio. Master w/trey ceilings, double vanity, sep shower & luxurious tub. Also 3 double bedrooms. Great location, walk to schools, easy access to I-285 I-85and. Taking applications now for coming soon! A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks. -*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered BI-Monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Club House Exercise Room Gated Golf Pool Sidewalks Street Lights Tennis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3388 Glenrose Point have any available units?
3388 Glenrose Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 3388 Glenrose Point have?
Some of 3388 Glenrose Point's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3388 Glenrose Point currently offering any rent specials?
3388 Glenrose Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3388 Glenrose Point pet-friendly?
No, 3388 Glenrose Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 3388 Glenrose Point offer parking?
No, 3388 Glenrose Point does not offer parking.
Does 3388 Glenrose Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3388 Glenrose Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3388 Glenrose Point have a pool?
Yes, 3388 Glenrose Point has a pool.
Does 3388 Glenrose Point have accessible units?
No, 3388 Glenrose Point does not have accessible units.
Does 3388 Glenrose Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 3388 Glenrose Point does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3388 Glenrose Point have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3388 Glenrose Point has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1209 Memorial Drive
1209 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30316
The Atlantic Briarcliff Apartment Homes
1901 Briarcliff Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Villas of Embry Hills
3343 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Chamblee, GA 30341
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319
One K
1000 Gables Way
Atlanta, GA 30329
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr
North Decatur, GA 30033
Parkside Apartments
3214 Valley Bluff Dr
Doraville, GA 30340
@1377
1377 Dresden Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University