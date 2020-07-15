Rent Calculator
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
3333 Hampton Green Way
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3333 Hampton Green Way
3333 Hampton Green Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3333 Hampton Green Way, DeKalb County, GA 30340
Amenities
dishwasher
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Wonderful two-story home - Property Id: 123318
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123318
Property Id 123318
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4896222)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3333 Hampton Green Way have any available units?
3333 Hampton Green Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
What amenities does 3333 Hampton Green Way have?
Some of 3333 Hampton Green Way's amenities include dishwasher, some paid utils, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3333 Hampton Green Way currently offering any rent specials?
3333 Hampton Green Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3333 Hampton Green Way pet-friendly?
No, 3333 Hampton Green Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 3333 Hampton Green Way offer parking?
No, 3333 Hampton Green Way does not offer parking.
Does 3333 Hampton Green Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3333 Hampton Green Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3333 Hampton Green Way have a pool?
No, 3333 Hampton Green Way does not have a pool.
Does 3333 Hampton Green Way have accessible units?
No, 3333 Hampton Green Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3333 Hampton Green Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3333 Hampton Green Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3333 Hampton Green Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3333 Hampton Green Way does not have units with air conditioning.
