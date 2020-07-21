3319 Pennington Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 1-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances, granite counter tops and lots of cabinet space! The master suite includes vaulted ceilings and a private bathroom! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.