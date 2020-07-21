All apartments in DeKalb County
DeKalb County, GA
3319 Pennington Drive
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

3319 Pennington Drive

No Longer Available
Location

3319 Pennington Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 1-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances, granite counter tops and lots of cabinet space! The master suite includes vaulted ceilings and a private bathroom! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

