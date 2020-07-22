3260 Forrest Bluff Way

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

A charming 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with laminate wood floors and a cozy fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space! The master bath has a large dual vanity! Bonus room and much more! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.