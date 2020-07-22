All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated March 3 2020 at 7:43 PM

3260 Forrest Bluff Way

3260 Forrest Bluff Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3260 Forrest Bluff Way, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with laminate wood floors and a cozy fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space! The master bath has a large dual vanity! Bonus room and much more! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3260 Forrest Bluff Way have any available units?
3260 Forrest Bluff Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 3260 Forrest Bluff Way currently offering any rent specials?
3260 Forrest Bluff Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3260 Forrest Bluff Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3260 Forrest Bluff Way is pet friendly.
Does 3260 Forrest Bluff Way offer parking?
No, 3260 Forrest Bluff Way does not offer parking.
Does 3260 Forrest Bluff Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3260 Forrest Bluff Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3260 Forrest Bluff Way have a pool?
No, 3260 Forrest Bluff Way does not have a pool.
Does 3260 Forrest Bluff Way have accessible units?
No, 3260 Forrest Bluff Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3260 Forrest Bluff Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3260 Forrest Bluff Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3260 Forrest Bluff Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3260 Forrest Bluff Way does not have units with air conditioning.
