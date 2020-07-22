Rent Calculator
All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 3253 Indian Valley Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
3253 Indian Valley Trl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3253 Indian Valley Trl
3253 Indian Valley Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3253 Indian Valley Trail, DeKalb County, GA 30341
Amenities
on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Large Home with Pool on 1/2 acre lot on quiet cul-de-sac available for rent or lease to own option in Henderson Hills. Spacious bedrooms. Pets considered on case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3253 Indian Valley Trl have any available units?
3253 Indian Valley Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
What amenities does 3253 Indian Valley Trl have?
Some of 3253 Indian Valley Trl's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3253 Indian Valley Trl currently offering any rent specials?
3253 Indian Valley Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3253 Indian Valley Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 3253 Indian Valley Trl is pet friendly.
Does 3253 Indian Valley Trl offer parking?
Yes, 3253 Indian Valley Trl offers parking.
Does 3253 Indian Valley Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3253 Indian Valley Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3253 Indian Valley Trl have a pool?
Yes, 3253 Indian Valley Trl has a pool.
Does 3253 Indian Valley Trl have accessible units?
No, 3253 Indian Valley Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 3253 Indian Valley Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3253 Indian Valley Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 3253 Indian Valley Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 3253 Indian Valley Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
