All apartments in DeKalb County
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
3240 River Run Trail
Last updated June 28 2019 at 1:41 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3240 River Run Trail
3240 River Run Trl
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3240 River Run Trl, DeKalb County, GA 30034
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3ef5592015 ---- Ready Now!! Spacious home in great location!! Large level lot. Kitchen open to family room - Great for entertaining. Two car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3240 River Run Trail have any available units?
3240 River Run Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
Is 3240 River Run Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3240 River Run Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3240 River Run Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3240 River Run Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 3240 River Run Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3240 River Run Trail offers parking.
Does 3240 River Run Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3240 River Run Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3240 River Run Trail have a pool?
No, 3240 River Run Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3240 River Run Trail have accessible units?
No, 3240 River Run Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3240 River Run Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3240 River Run Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3240 River Run Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3240 River Run Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
