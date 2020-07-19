All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 3191 Ottawa Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
3191 Ottawa Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3191 Ottawa Trail

3191 Ottawa Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3191 Ottawa Trail, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,780 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE4595718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3191 Ottawa Trail have any available units?
3191 Ottawa Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 3191 Ottawa Trail have?
Some of 3191 Ottawa Trail's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3191 Ottawa Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3191 Ottawa Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3191 Ottawa Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3191 Ottawa Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3191 Ottawa Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3191 Ottawa Trail offers parking.
Does 3191 Ottawa Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3191 Ottawa Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3191 Ottawa Trail have a pool?
Yes, 3191 Ottawa Trail has a pool.
Does 3191 Ottawa Trail have accessible units?
No, 3191 Ottawa Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3191 Ottawa Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3191 Ottawa Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 3191 Ottawa Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3191 Ottawa Trail has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Sierra Hills
3207 Henderson Mill Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
Arbor Crossing
10 Arbor Crossing Dr
Lithonia, GA 30058
Providence of Northlake
2200 Ranchwood Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Novo Avondale
3330 Mountain Dr
Decatur, GA 30032
The Pointe at Lenox Park
1900 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Alturas Embry Hills
3544 Old Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30340
Arrive Perimeter
2000 Asbury Sq
Dunwoody, GA 30346

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University