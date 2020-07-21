All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 3174 Springside Rdg.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
3174 Springside Rdg
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:22 PM

3174 Springside Rdg

3174 Springside Ridge · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3174 Springside Ridge, DeKalb County, GA 30034

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 3 Bedroom!

This home has 3 spacious bedroom, family room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen, master bath with garden tub, washer & dryer, 2 car garage, and a wonderful backyard!

MUST SEE!

***2 YEAR LEASE REQUIRED***

Schools: Chapel Hill Elementary, Columbia Middle, Columbia High School

TO QUALIFY FOR THIS HOME

All occupants 18 and older must apply online and provide proof of income in the State of Georgia for the last 30 days and their photo ID. It is $65 each to apply and is non-refundable, payable with Master Card and Visa only.
There will be a credit, background and rental history check.
NET income (Not Gross) should be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount.
Good rental history from a Landlord for the last 2 years. NO negative references, current evictions or unpaid rental collections. Verification from a friend or family member only will lower your score.
The following items will lower your score: Newly employed (less than a year), Low credit score or No credit file, Residential history verified by a friend or family member, History of late rental payments, NSF's, Dispossessory court filings, Bankruptcy, Increase in rent, Past Evictions, Negative residential info.
Active Bankruptcy, Eviction in Progress, No Residential History or Multiple Residential Collections can result in an automatic Denial of your application.
Approved applicants will have a maximum of 30 days from the date of approval to submit the reservation fee and take possession of the home. First approved applicant that submits the reservation fee will be awarded the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3174 Springside Rdg have any available units?
3174 Springside Rdg doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 3174 Springside Rdg have?
Some of 3174 Springside Rdg's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3174 Springside Rdg currently offering any rent specials?
3174 Springside Rdg is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3174 Springside Rdg pet-friendly?
No, 3174 Springside Rdg is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 3174 Springside Rdg offer parking?
Yes, 3174 Springside Rdg offers parking.
Does 3174 Springside Rdg have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3174 Springside Rdg offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3174 Springside Rdg have a pool?
No, 3174 Springside Rdg does not have a pool.
Does 3174 Springside Rdg have accessible units?
No, 3174 Springside Rdg does not have accessible units.
Does 3174 Springside Rdg have units with dishwashers?
No, 3174 Springside Rdg does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3174 Springside Rdg have units with air conditioning?
No, 3174 Springside Rdg does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mount Vernon Flats at The Perimeter
1265 Mount Vernon Hwy
Atlanta, GA 30338
Villas of Embry Hills
3343 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Chamblee, GA 30341
Camden St. Clair
3000 Briarcliff Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Jasmine at Winters Chapel
4335 Winters Chapel Rd
Doraville, GA 30360
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
Forest Cove
3497 Meadowglen Village Lane
Doraville, GA 30340
Vesta Bouldercrest
26 Bouldercrest Ln
Atlanta, GA 30316
Willis Avondale Estates
2700 East College Avenue
Decatur, GA 30030

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University