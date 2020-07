Amenities

Beautiful home on corner of cul-de-sac! This Lithonia home is in great move-in condition in a wonderful subdivision! A spacious 4 bedroom/2.5 bath that has a living room, large family room and kitchen with all appliances! Upstairs has all spacious bedrooms with the master offering a walk-in closet and full bath. Full, unfinished basement offers lots of space for storage. The huge back deck is perfect for entertaining guests! A two car garage and laundry room complete this home.