Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
3141 Rockview Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3141 Rockview Drive
3141 Rockview Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3141 Rockview Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3141 Rockview Drive have any available units?
3141 Rockview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
Is 3141 Rockview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3141 Rockview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3141 Rockview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3141 Rockview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 3141 Rockview Drive offer parking?
No, 3141 Rockview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3141 Rockview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3141 Rockview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3141 Rockview Drive have a pool?
No, 3141 Rockview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3141 Rockview Drive have accessible units?
No, 3141 Rockview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3141 Rockview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3141 Rockview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3141 Rockview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3141 Rockview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
