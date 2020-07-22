Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 3115 Fairington.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
3115 Fairington
Last updated June 11 2019 at 11:04 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3115 Fairington
3115 Fairington Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3115 Fairington Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Ready to be moved into! Great price for a lovely home! Close to I-20 and lots of shopping. Home is total electric.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3115 Fairington have any available units?
3115 Fairington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
Is 3115 Fairington currently offering any rent specials?
3115 Fairington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3115 Fairington pet-friendly?
No, 3115 Fairington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 3115 Fairington offer parking?
Yes, 3115 Fairington offers parking.
Does 3115 Fairington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3115 Fairington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3115 Fairington have a pool?
No, 3115 Fairington does not have a pool.
Does 3115 Fairington have accessible units?
No, 3115 Fairington does not have accessible units.
Does 3115 Fairington have units with dishwashers?
No, 3115 Fairington does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3115 Fairington have units with air conditioning?
No, 3115 Fairington does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street
North Decatur, GA 30033
The Oliver
5193 Peachtree Blvd
Chamblee, GA 30341
Arbor Crossing
10 Arbor Crossing Dr
Lithonia, GA 30058
Bell Perimeter Center
70 Perimeter Ctr E
Dunwoody, GA 30346
The Station on Peachtree
3450 Miller Dr
Chamblee, GA 30341
Novo Avondale
3330 Mountain Dr
Decatur, GA 30032
Arium Station 29
2334 Fuller Way
Tucker, GA 30084
Villas on Briarcliff
1831 Briarcliff Cir NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Conyers, GA
Snellville, GA
Forest Park, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
North Decatur, GA
Clarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GA
Chamblee, GA
Candler-McAfee, GA
Doraville, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Scottdale, GA
Tucker, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Panthersville, GA
Redan, GA
Lilburn, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University