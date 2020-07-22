All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated June 11 2019 at 11:04 AM

3115 Fairington

3115 Fairington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3115 Fairington Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Ready to be moved into! Great price for a lovely home! Close to I-20 and lots of shopping. Home is total electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3115 Fairington have any available units?
3115 Fairington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 3115 Fairington currently offering any rent specials?
3115 Fairington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3115 Fairington pet-friendly?
No, 3115 Fairington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 3115 Fairington offer parking?
Yes, 3115 Fairington offers parking.
Does 3115 Fairington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3115 Fairington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3115 Fairington have a pool?
No, 3115 Fairington does not have a pool.
Does 3115 Fairington have accessible units?
No, 3115 Fairington does not have accessible units.
Does 3115 Fairington have units with dishwashers?
No, 3115 Fairington does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3115 Fairington have units with air conditioning?
No, 3115 Fairington does not have units with air conditioning.
