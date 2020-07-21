3115 Colonial Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

Great location on this 2 bedroom & 1.5 bath upper level home located conveniently near Shallowford & 85 in Atlanta. This corner unit home features generous sized bedrooms & a large covered deck/patio. Great location and great access to shopping and convenient to all major thruways. Community has both swim & tennis.