Location

3115 Colonial Way, DeKalb County, GA 30341

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Great location on this 2 bedroom & 1.5 bath upper level home located conveniently near Shallowford & 85 in Atlanta. This corner unit home features generous sized bedrooms & a large covered deck/patio. Great location and great access to shopping and convenient to all major thruways. Community has both swim & tennis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3115 Colonial Way have any available units?
3115 Colonial Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 3115 Colonial Way have?
Some of 3115 Colonial Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3115 Colonial Way currently offering any rent specials?
3115 Colonial Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3115 Colonial Way pet-friendly?
No, 3115 Colonial Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 3115 Colonial Way offer parking?
No, 3115 Colonial Way does not offer parking.
Does 3115 Colonial Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3115 Colonial Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3115 Colonial Way have a pool?
Yes, 3115 Colonial Way has a pool.
Does 3115 Colonial Way have accessible units?
No, 3115 Colonial Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3115 Colonial Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3115 Colonial Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3115 Colonial Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3115 Colonial Way does not have units with air conditioning.
