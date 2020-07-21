Great location on this 2 bedroom & 1.5 bath upper level home located conveniently near Shallowford & 85 in Atlanta. This corner unit home features generous sized bedrooms & a large covered deck/patio. Great location and great access to shopping and convenient to all major thruways. Community has both swim & tennis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3115 Colonial Way have any available units?
3115 Colonial Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 3115 Colonial Way have?
Some of 3115 Colonial Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3115 Colonial Way currently offering any rent specials?
3115 Colonial Way is not currently offering any rent specials.