Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
3111 Fairington Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3111 Fairington Rd
3111 Fairington Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3111 Fairington Dr, DeKalb County, GA 30038
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
Fully furnished steal deal close to everything washer and dryer included
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3111 Fairington Rd have any available units?
3111 Fairington Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
What amenities does 3111 Fairington Rd have?
Some of 3111 Fairington Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3111 Fairington Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3111 Fairington Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3111 Fairington Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3111 Fairington Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 3111 Fairington Rd offer parking?
No, 3111 Fairington Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3111 Fairington Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3111 Fairington Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3111 Fairington Rd have a pool?
No, 3111 Fairington Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3111 Fairington Rd have accessible units?
No, 3111 Fairington Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3111 Fairington Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3111 Fairington Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3111 Fairington Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3111 Fairington Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
