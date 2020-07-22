All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 3073 Rully Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
3073 Rully Way
Last updated October 12 2019 at 5:08 PM

3073 Rully Way

3073 Rully Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3073 Rully Way, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral paint palette so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3073 Rully Way have any available units?
3073 Rully Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 3073 Rully Way currently offering any rent specials?
3073 Rully Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3073 Rully Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3073 Rully Way is pet friendly.
Does 3073 Rully Way offer parking?
No, 3073 Rully Way does not offer parking.
Does 3073 Rully Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3073 Rully Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3073 Rully Way have a pool?
No, 3073 Rully Way does not have a pool.
Does 3073 Rully Way have accessible units?
No, 3073 Rully Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3073 Rully Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3073 Rully Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3073 Rully Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3073 Rully Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodcrest Village
2325 Woodcrest Walk
Lithonia, GA 30058
The Sheridan North Druid Hills
1514 Sheridan Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Decatur Crossing
100 Grayson Pl
Scottdale, GA 30030
Station R
144 Moreland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Green Park
2037 Weems Rd
Tucker, GA 30084
Alturas Embry Hills
3544 Old Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30340
Reserve at Twin Oaks
1108 Montreal Rd
Clarkston, GA 30021
Willis Avondale Estates
2700 East College Avenue
Decatur, GA 30030

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University