Last updated July 4 2020 at 1:50 AM

3059 Silvapine Trail NE

3059 Silvapine Trail Northeast · (404) 374-7434
Location

3059 Silvapine Trail Northeast, DeKalb County, GA 30345

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Move in ready on large corner lot in quiet neighborhood w/fully fenced in back yard.Open floorplan throughout w/updated kitchen,granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & tile backsplash & plantation shutters throughout.Refrigerator & washer/dryer is included in rent. Professional landscaping included. Plenty of storage w/a large laundry room/storage rm,attic access via pull down stairs,& the outbuilding in the backyard. Enjoy relaxing in your enclosed sun room w/built in ceiling fans. Or enjoy grilling on your patio or relaxing in your private backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3059 Silvapine Trail NE have any available units?
3059 Silvapine Trail NE has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3059 Silvapine Trail NE have?
Some of 3059 Silvapine Trail NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3059 Silvapine Trail NE currently offering any rent specials?
3059 Silvapine Trail NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3059 Silvapine Trail NE pet-friendly?
No, 3059 Silvapine Trail NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 3059 Silvapine Trail NE offer parking?
No, 3059 Silvapine Trail NE does not offer parking.
Does 3059 Silvapine Trail NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3059 Silvapine Trail NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3059 Silvapine Trail NE have a pool?
No, 3059 Silvapine Trail NE does not have a pool.
Does 3059 Silvapine Trail NE have accessible units?
No, 3059 Silvapine Trail NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3059 Silvapine Trail NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3059 Silvapine Trail NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3059 Silvapine Trail NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3059 Silvapine Trail NE does not have units with air conditioning.
