All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 3048 Parc Lorraine.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
3048 Parc Lorraine
Last updated April 15 2020 at 5:45 AM

3048 Parc Lorraine

3048 Parc Lorraine · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3048 Parc Lorraine, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Traditional ranch style home, Cozy condo Features 1 bedroom 1 bath, close proximity to schools, shopping and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3048 Parc Lorraine have any available units?
3048 Parc Lorraine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 3048 Parc Lorraine currently offering any rent specials?
3048 Parc Lorraine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3048 Parc Lorraine pet-friendly?
No, 3048 Parc Lorraine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 3048 Parc Lorraine offer parking?
No, 3048 Parc Lorraine does not offer parking.
Does 3048 Parc Lorraine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3048 Parc Lorraine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3048 Parc Lorraine have a pool?
No, 3048 Parc Lorraine does not have a pool.
Does 3048 Parc Lorraine have accessible units?
No, 3048 Parc Lorraine does not have accessible units.
Does 3048 Parc Lorraine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3048 Parc Lorraine has units with dishwashers.
Does 3048 Parc Lorraine have units with air conditioning?
No, 3048 Parc Lorraine does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street
North Decatur, GA 30033
Windsor Parkview
5070 Peachtree Blvd
Chamblee, GA 30341
Jefferson at Perimeter
4867 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Bell Perimeter Center
70 Perimeter Ctr E
Dunwoody, GA 30346
The Place on Ponce
220 Ponce de Leon Pl
Decatur, GA 30030
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Five Oaks Apartments
1200 Montreal Rd
Tucker, GA 30084
Spoke
1450 La France St NE
Atlanta, GA 30307

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University