Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
3048 Parc Lorraine
Last updated April 15 2020 at 5:45 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3048 Parc Lorraine
3048 Parc Lorraine
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3048 Parc Lorraine, DeKalb County, GA 30038
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Traditional ranch style home, Cozy condo Features 1 bedroom 1 bath, close proximity to schools, shopping and public transportation.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3048 Parc Lorraine have any available units?
3048 Parc Lorraine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
Is 3048 Parc Lorraine currently offering any rent specials?
3048 Parc Lorraine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3048 Parc Lorraine pet-friendly?
No, 3048 Parc Lorraine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 3048 Parc Lorraine offer parking?
No, 3048 Parc Lorraine does not offer parking.
Does 3048 Parc Lorraine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3048 Parc Lorraine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3048 Parc Lorraine have a pool?
No, 3048 Parc Lorraine does not have a pool.
Does 3048 Parc Lorraine have accessible units?
No, 3048 Parc Lorraine does not have accessible units.
Does 3048 Parc Lorraine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3048 Parc Lorraine has units with dishwashers.
Does 3048 Parc Lorraine have units with air conditioning?
No, 3048 Parc Lorraine does not have units with air conditioning.
