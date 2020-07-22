All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated May 23 2019 at 1:53 PM

3025 Orbit Circle

3025 Orbit Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3025 Orbit Circle, DeKalb County, GA 30294

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/916914c054 ----

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3025 Orbit Circle have any available units?
3025 Orbit Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 3025 Orbit Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3025 Orbit Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3025 Orbit Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3025 Orbit Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 3025 Orbit Circle offer parking?
No, 3025 Orbit Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3025 Orbit Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3025 Orbit Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3025 Orbit Circle have a pool?
No, 3025 Orbit Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3025 Orbit Circle have accessible units?
No, 3025 Orbit Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3025 Orbit Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3025 Orbit Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3025 Orbit Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3025 Orbit Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
