All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 2997 Kelley Chapel Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
2997 Kelley Chapel Road
Last updated November 11 2019 at 3:33 AM

2997 Kelley Chapel Road

2997 Kelley Chapel Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2997 Kelley Chapel Rd, DeKalb County, GA 30034

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2997 Kelley Chapel Road have any available units?
2997 Kelley Chapel Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 2997 Kelley Chapel Road currently offering any rent specials?
2997 Kelley Chapel Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2997 Kelley Chapel Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2997 Kelley Chapel Road is pet friendly.
Does 2997 Kelley Chapel Road offer parking?
Yes, 2997 Kelley Chapel Road offers parking.
Does 2997 Kelley Chapel Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2997 Kelley Chapel Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2997 Kelley Chapel Road have a pool?
Yes, 2997 Kelley Chapel Road has a pool.
Does 2997 Kelley Chapel Road have accessible units?
No, 2997 Kelley Chapel Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2997 Kelley Chapel Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2997 Kelley Chapel Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2997 Kelley Chapel Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2997 Kelley Chapel Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes
3200 Oakwood Village Ln
Chamblee, GA 30341
Two Blocks
4000 Dunwoody Park
Dunwoody, GA 30338
1105 Town Brookhaven
1105 Town Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30319
Alexan EAV
1205 Metropolitan Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
The Sidney at Morningside
1295 E Rock Springs Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Sloan Square
1555 Lavista Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Columns at Lake Ridge
3900 Lake Ridge Ln
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Arcadia Decatur
240 North Arcadia Avenue
Decatur, GA 30030

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University