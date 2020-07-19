All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated June 6 2019 at 8:53 PM

2968 Lavista Court · No Longer Available
Location

2968 Lavista Court, DeKalb County, GA 30033

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Cozy midcentury ranch home nestled in between the Oak Grove and Northlake communities. This 3 bed and 2 bath home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout, new HVAC unit, new water heater, huge deck that opens out to large backyard. Kitchen complete with bay windows, breakfast bar that opens into dining room. Home is on a full and walk out basement. Located ITP in the desirable Briarlake Elementary/Lakeside High district. Located just minutes from Toco Hills, Downtown Decatur, Emory and Buckhead.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $2,000
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2968 Lavista Court have any available units?
2968 Lavista Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 2968 Lavista Court currently offering any rent specials?
2968 Lavista Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2968 Lavista Court pet-friendly?
No, 2968 Lavista Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 2968 Lavista Court offer parking?
No, 2968 Lavista Court does not offer parking.
Does 2968 Lavista Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2968 Lavista Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2968 Lavista Court have a pool?
No, 2968 Lavista Court does not have a pool.
Does 2968 Lavista Court have accessible units?
No, 2968 Lavista Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2968 Lavista Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2968 Lavista Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2968 Lavista Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2968 Lavista Court has units with air conditioning.
