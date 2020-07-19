2968 Lavista Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning

Cozy midcentury ranch home nestled in between the Oak Grove and Northlake communities. This 3 bed and 2 bath home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout, new HVAC unit, new water heater, huge deck that opens out to large backyard. Kitchen complete with bay windows, breakfast bar that opens into dining room. Home is on a full and walk out basement. Located ITP in the desirable Briarlake Elementary/Lakeside High district. Located just minutes from Toco Hills, Downtown Decatur, Emory and Buckhead.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $2,000

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.